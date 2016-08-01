Throughout the years, there have been stories relating to animals attacking humans (i.e. the death of Dawn Brancheau, the SeaWorld whale trainer killed by a bull orca whale.) In fact, a CNN documentary entitled Blackfish showcases this particular event. Here at Wake Up Sunshine, we're offering an affordable simple handout to engage your students into comparing and contrasting a very debatable topic about the captivity of animals. Watch your writers flourish!
Assignment includes:
3: Terms of Use
4: Anchor Standards
5 - 6: What is Differentiation?
7 - 8: Assignment/Requirements
9 - 10: Compare/Contrast Graphic Organizers
11 - 13: Graphic Organizer Writing Templates
14: Outline Example
15: Simple Paragraph Example
16: Explanation of Holistic Rubric
17: Holistic Rubric
18: References

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Born-to-be-Wild.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 18 MB

Born-to-be-Wild

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades