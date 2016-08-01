Born-to-be-Wild

Throughout the years, there have been stories relating to animals attacking humans (i.e. the death of Dawn Brancheau, the SeaWorld whale trainer killed by a bull orca whale.) In fact, a CNN documentary entitled Blackfish showcases this particular event. Here at Wake Up Sunshine, we're offering an affordable simple handout to engage your students into comparing and contrasting a very debatable topic about the captivity of animals. Watch your writers flourish!

Assignment includes:

3: Terms of Use

4: Anchor Standards

5 - 6: What is Differentiation?

7 - 8: Assignment/Requirements

9 - 10: Compare/Contrast Graphic Organizers

11 - 13: Graphic Organizer Writing Templates

14: Outline Example

15: Simple Paragraph Example

16: Explanation of Holistic Rubric

17: Holistic Rubric

18: References