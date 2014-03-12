In this video from the BBC we look at a rarely seen deep-ocean whale which was spotted in Broadford Bay off the Isle of Skye in August 2000.

Northern bottlenose whales usually live in deep water, hundreds of miles from land. Perhaps it was the attraction of food or an error of navigation that brought this mother and her calf into the bay.

Created: Mar 12, 2014

