A normal heart rate is somewhere between sixty to one hundred beats per minute.

Bradycardia is the term for a heart rate slower than about sixty beats per minute, but bradycardia doesn't necessarily mean you’re not in perfectly good health. In well-conditioned athletes, bradycardia is a result of being in such good shape that the heart beats more efficiently, and so it doesn&'t need to beat as quickly.

Created: Oct 10, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

