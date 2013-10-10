Free
A normal heart rate is somewhere between sixty to one hundred beats per minute.
Bradycardia is the term for a heart rate slower than about sixty beats per minute, but bradycardia doesn't necessarily mean you’re not in perfectly good health. In well-conditioned athletes, bradycardia is a result of being in such good shape that the heart beats more efficiently, and so it doesn&'t need to beat as quickly.
Created: Oct 10, 2013
