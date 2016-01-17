Ontario Curriculum - Grade 4 - Social Studies - Civics
Branches of Government Worksheet. This is a simple cut-and-paste activity for students. The students organize the information by the titles of branch of government, their roles, and membership.
I made this for a Canadian context, but with a modicum of work, it could be changed to match the American governmental structure.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Branches-of-Government-Worksheet.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 32 KB

Branches-of-Government-Worksheet

Report a problem

Categories & Grades