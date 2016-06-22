These cryptograms are based on similes from BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA. Students decode each cryptogram using their knowledge of spelling, word usage, and the story.



Cryptogram directions:

A simile is a comparison using “like,” “as,” or “than.” For example, “The angry man growled like a bear” is a simile. The following cryptogram puzzles contain encoded similes from Bridge to Terabithia. The simile sentence begins in the title. Your job is to decode the rest of the sentence, using your knowledge of spelling, word usage, and the story. Look for clues as you work: an apostrophe is usually followed by s or t, a three-letter word is often the or and, and a one-letter word is always a or I. And since these are similes, some four-letter words might be like or than; some two-letter words might be as. Each puzzle has its own code.



Here's an example:



Title: THOSE GIRLS COULD GET OUT OF WORK...



R L K D I A D E L P B A L K K-

E G M M I A K V G N H Q K H Y M

D E A G N B E J G N A R Y P B I A K .



Answer:



...FASTER THAN GRASSHOPPERS COULD SLIP THROUGH YOUR FINGERS.



These puzzles can be challenging, so teachers may want to provide hints. A fun and unique activity--and a great way to introduce figurative language!



