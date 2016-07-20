Looking for a fun way to top off your literature unit? ThemeQuotes games are just what you need!



What is a ThemeQuote?

A ThemeQuote is a thought-provoking quotation that relates to a theme of a book, play, etc. ThemeQuotes are by great minds such as Mark Twain, Eleanor Roosevelt, Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Amy Tan, and more!



ThemeQuotes games link famous quotations to the themes of the literature you teach!



ThemeQuotes games combine the word-recognition skills of Wheel of Fortune™ with the challenge of Trivial Pursuit™.



ThemeQuotes games:

* promote values

* encourage teamwork

* develop students’ understanding of theme

* challenge students’ reading-for-detail skills

* provide a great review for objective tests

* are just plain fun



Students may be asked to:

* answer questions about the author

* answer multiple choice, true/false, and open-ended questions based on the book

* answer questions that are related to the content of the book

* define or spell challenging words

* provide a key word in an example of figurative language

* pronounce challenging words

* solve anagrams and word merges

* and so much more!



Students have fun while being exposed to some of the greatest thinkers in history!



FYI: Some of the questions go beyond the book, but that's the fun of the game: they cause students to rely on their past experiences and their critical thinking skills. It's a fun way to learn something entirely new!



NOTE: The trivia questions are formatted as cards, 12 to a page, with the questions on the front and the answers on the back. If you would prefer a running list of questions instead, feel free to contact me through TES once you’ve purchased the game.



The Bridge to Terabithia edition includes:

* rules

* 132 trivia questions

* 12 transparency-ready ThemeQuotes puzzles

* ThemeQuotes puzzles key



