In an era of endless teacher evaluation, one may find it hard to impress administration. However, Wake Up Sunshine is proud to present the Bruiser Differentiation Literary Element Novel Guide. While not your normal literary guide; this novel study of my personal favorite of Neal Shusterman, is sure to impress administrators when they see students working on varying activities, according to ability level. Students will also appreciate the fact that you understand that they learn at different levels and at different speeds.



For example, each group has their own tiered activity, for each of the divided reading sections. Furthermore, each differentiated group (three in all) has their own reading quizzes and final test to take, along with much more!



Included in the unit →

3 Terms of Use

4 About

5 - 8 Core Standards Met

9 - 10 Explanation of Differentiation

11 - 13 Character to a “T” (Chapters 1 - 10)

14 - 16 Get Into Character (Chapters 1 - 10)

17 GROUP TASK - Post a Character (Chapters 1 - 10)

18 - 20 Chapters 1 - 10 Quizzes

21 - 23 Ready, Setting, Go (Chapters 11 - 17)

24 - 26 Video Setting Analysis (Chapters 11 - 17)

27 GROUP TASK - Clear and Present Setting (Chapters 11 - 17)

28 - 30 Chapters 11 - 17 Quizzes

31 - 33 Vocabulary Master (Chapters 18 - 26)

34 GROUP TASK - Epic Vocabulary Poster (Chapters 18 - 26)

35 -37 Chapters 18 - 26 Quizzes

38 - 40 Conflicting Theories (Chapters 27 - 33)

41 - 43 Conflict Connections (Chapters 27 - 33)

44 GROUP TASK - Interactive Conflict (Chapters 27 - 33)

45 - 47 Chapters 27 - 33 Quizzes

48 - 53 It’s All in the Viewpoint (Chapters 34 - 40)

51 - 53 Walking the Plot Line (Chapters 34 - 40)

54 GROUP TASK - View the Script (Chapters 34 - 40)

55 - 57 Chapters 34 - 40 Quizzes

58 - 60 Spot a Plot (Chapters 41 - 50)

61 - 63 Walking a Plot Line (Chapters 41 - 50)

64 - 69 GROUP TASK - Talk About the Text Presentation

70 - 72 Chapters 41 - 50 Quizzes

73 - 78 Lesson Learned (Chapters 51 - 66)

79 GROUP TASK - Theme Team (Chapters 51 - 66)

80 - 82 Chapters 51 - 66 Quizzes

83 - 90 Differentiation for Writing (Writing Prompts) (Chapters 44 - 50)

91 - 99 Final Tests

100 - 102 Final Project Options

103 - 116 Answer Key

117 References



If you're looking for a standard guide (i.e. read, discussion questions, quiz and repeat), this is probably not what you're looking for. If, however, you're ready to "wow" administration, while truly allowing your students to grow and nurture into independent readers, look no further.