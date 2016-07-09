In an era of endless teacher evaluation, one may find it hard to impress administration. However, Wake Up Sunshine is proud to present the Bruiser Differentiation Literary Element Novel Guide. While not your normal literary guide; this novel study of my personal favorite of Neal Shusterman, is sure to impress administrators when they see students working on varying activities, according to ability level. Students will also appreciate the fact that you understand that they learn at different levels and at different speeds.
For example, each group has their own tiered activity, for each of the divided reading sections. Furthermore, each differentiated group (three in all) has their own reading quizzes and final test to take, along with much more!
Included in the unit →
3 Terms of Use
4 About
5 - 8 Core Standards Met
9 - 10 Explanation of Differentiation
11 - 13 Character to a “T” (Chapters 1 - 10)
14 - 16 Get Into Character (Chapters 1 - 10)
17 GROUP TASK - Post a Character (Chapters 1 - 10)
18 - 20 Chapters 1 - 10 Quizzes
21 - 23 Ready, Setting, Go (Chapters 11 - 17)
24 - 26 Video Setting Analysis (Chapters 11 - 17)
27 GROUP TASK - Clear and Present Setting (Chapters 11 - 17)
28 - 30 Chapters 11 - 17 Quizzes
31 - 33 Vocabulary Master (Chapters 18 - 26)
34 GROUP TASK - Epic Vocabulary Poster (Chapters 18 - 26)
35 -37 Chapters 18 - 26 Quizzes
38 - 40 Conflicting Theories (Chapters 27 - 33)
41 - 43 Conflict Connections (Chapters 27 - 33)
44 GROUP TASK - Interactive Conflict (Chapters 27 - 33)
45 - 47 Chapters 27 - 33 Quizzes
48 - 53 It’s All in the Viewpoint (Chapters 34 - 40)
51 - 53 Walking the Plot Line (Chapters 34 - 40)
54 GROUP TASK - View the Script (Chapters 34 - 40)
55 - 57 Chapters 34 - 40 Quizzes
58 - 60 Spot a Plot (Chapters 41 - 50)
61 - 63 Walking a Plot Line (Chapters 41 - 50)
64 - 69 GROUP TASK - Talk About the Text Presentation
70 - 72 Chapters 41 - 50 Quizzes
73 - 78 Lesson Learned (Chapters 51 - 66)
79 GROUP TASK - Theme Team (Chapters 51 - 66)
80 - 82 Chapters 51 - 66 Quizzes
83 - 90 Differentiation for Writing (Writing Prompts) (Chapters 44 - 50)
91 - 99 Final Tests
100 - 102 Final Project Options
103 - 116 Answer Key
117 References
If you're looking for a standard guide (i.e. read, discussion questions, quiz and repeat), this is probably not what you're looking for. If, however, you're ready to "wow" administration, while truly allowing your students to grow and nurture into independent readers, look no further.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 32%
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82