Note: Many of my products have some “out there” ideas. Make sure to look at the preview before purchasing anything. Just because these type of ideas work within my classroom, that may not be the case in another’s room. In fact, this is the first guide I have made that I'm switching to 21st Century Skills. THESE are what our children need to succeed in today's/tomorrow's world.



"He must have been a gardener that cared a lot

Who weeded out the tears and grew a good crop."

-Empty Garden by Elton John



Note: There are two versions of this product. This digital version comes with the pdf guide only. I'll have a DIRT Edition where I'll include:



-small bag of potting soil

-small bag with some seeds

-a starter planter (you'll have to move to something larger when major growth takes place)

-a label stick (for your chosen literary character)

-I'll mail these out to you (with a provided address)



Well here at Wake Up Sunshine, I'm stepping way out of my own comfort zone and building a garden! A literary garden to be exact. This guide is the first in a series, which by the end, will culminate in a complete garden (at our school), with each plant and/or vegetable being connected to a literary figure. NOW THAT'S SOME LEARNING!



This guide encourages students to think at the highest levels of the spectrum (i.e. analysis and synthesis). In fact, one of the activities has the students correlating the plant's growth process to the steps in the Hero's Journey! There's music correlation, augmented reality, visible thinking routines, and yes . . . growing plants.



Keep in mind that the 1 week length is for the pdf activities. The growth process can and will take much longer. Furthermore, depending on proper care, etc., there is no guarantee that plants, etc. will grow. Remember, it's a journey and regardless of the ultimate destination, LEARNING WILL TAKE PLACE.