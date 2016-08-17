"He must have been a gardener that cared a lot

Who weeded out the tears and grew a good crop."

-Empty Garden by Elton John



Note: There are two versions of this product. This digital version comes with the pdf guide only. I'll have a DIRT Edition where I'll include:



-small bag of potting soil

-small bag with some seeds

-a starter planter (you'll have to move to something larger when major growth takes place)

-a label stick (for your chosen literary character)

-I'll mail these out to you (with a provided address)



Well here at Wake Up Sunshine, I'm stepping way out of my own comfort zone and building a garden! A literary garden to be exact. This guide is the first in a series, which by the end, will culminate in a complete garden (at our school), with each plant and/or vegetable being connected to a literary figure. NOW THAT'S SOME LEARNING!



This guide encourages students to think at the highest levels of the spectrum (i.e. analysis and synthesis). In fact, one of the activities has the students correlating the plant's growth process to the steps in the Hero's Journey! There's music correlation, augmented reality, visible thinking routines, and yes . . . growing plants.



Keep in mind that the 1 week length is for the pdf activities. The growth process can and will take much longer. Furthermore, depending on proper care, etc., there is no guarantee that plants, etc. will grow. Remember, it's a journey and regardless of the ultimate destination, LEARNING WILL TAKE PLACE.



Included in the Guide →

3 Terms of Use

4 - 11 21st Century Skills/Standards

12 How I Use the Guide

13 Benefits to Growing a Garden

14 - 16 Graphic Organizer Activities

17 Getting the Mind Moist Activity

18 Get the “Plant” Rolling

19 Growing Yellow Beans 101

20 Color Explanation

21 Symbol Explanations

22 Plant Holder Template

23 Plant Thinking Visible Example

24 Plant Thinking Visible Template

25 Plant Growth Chart Example

26 Plant Growth Chart Template

27 The Hero’s (Plants) Journey

28 The Hero's Visible Journey

29 Yellow Bean “STEM”

30 Augmented Reality Picture

31 - 36 Augmented Reality Questions/Graphic Organizer

37 - 44 Differentiated Final Writing Activity (with rubric)

45 Inspiration Through Song

46 Final Poster Template

47 - 48 Taking the Learning to Realistic Heights

49 Augmented Reality During Reading Answer Key

50 References