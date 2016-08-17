"He must have been a gardener that cared a lot
Who weeded out the tears and grew a good crop."
-Empty Garden by Elton John
Note: There are two versions of this product. This digital version comes with the pdf guide only. I'll have a DIRT Edition where I'll include:
-small bag of potting soil
-small bag with some seeds
-a starter planter (you'll have to move to something larger when major growth takes place)
-a label stick (for your chosen literary character)
-I'll mail these out to you (with a provided address)
Well here at Wake Up Sunshine, I'm stepping way out of my own comfort zone and building a garden! A literary garden to be exact. This guide is the first in a series, which by the end, will culminate in a complete garden (at our school), with each plant and/or vegetable being connected to a literary figure. NOW THAT'S SOME LEARNING!
This guide encourages students to think at the highest levels of the spectrum (i.e. analysis and synthesis). In fact, one of the activities has the students correlating the plant's growth process to the steps in the Hero's Journey! There's music correlation, augmented reality, visible thinking routines, and yes . . . growing plants.
Keep in mind that the 1 week length is for the pdf activities. The growth process can and will take much longer. Furthermore, depending on proper care, etc., there is no guarantee that plants, etc. will grow. Remember, it's a journey and regardless of the ultimate destination, LEARNING WILL TAKE PLACE.
Included in the Guide →
3 Terms of Use
4 - 11 21st Century Skills/Standards
12 How I Use the Guide
13 Benefits to Growing a Garden
14 - 16 Graphic Organizer Activities
17 Getting the Mind Moist Activity
18 Get the “Plant” Rolling
19 Growing Yellow Beans 101
20 Color Explanation
21 Symbol Explanations
22 Plant Holder Template
23 Plant Thinking Visible Example
24 Plant Thinking Visible Template
25 Plant Growth Chart Example
26 Plant Growth Chart Template
27 The Hero’s (Plants) Journey
28 The Hero's Visible Journey
29 Yellow Bean “STEM”
30 Augmented Reality Picture
31 - 36 Augmented Reality Questions/Graphic Organizer
37 - 44 Differentiated Final Writing Activity (with rubric)
45 Inspiration Through Song
46 Final Poster Template
47 - 48 Taking the Learning to Realistic Heights
49 Augmented Reality During Reading Answer Key
50 References
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
