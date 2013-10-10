Since bacteria can build resistance to antibiotics, is it wise to use antibiotic ointments?

It’s true that, over time, bacteria can develop resistance to systemic antibiotics– antibiotics that are swallowed or injected, and so require time to be absorbed and circulate. But that’s much less likely with topical ointments, where you apply antibiotics to the skin and they immediately go to work.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • ointment.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 10, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades