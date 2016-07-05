No Prep Language Arts Center. Printable worksheets for building sentences: Back to school reinforces emergent reading and writing skills, such as concepts of print, sight word recognition, punctuation, and illustrating to represent sentences.

****This resource is a part of my Back to School Centers - BUNDLE***

Differentiating is a breeze....leveled work is included!

Students use word tiles to build sentences about school : one sentence on each page. When done, they draw an illustration to match the sentence.

At Level worksheets include the sentence at the top of the page.

Above Level worksheets do not have the sentences printed. The students identify the word tiles, and put the words in order to make a sentence on their own.

Create a class book when all pages are complete.

You Will Get:
Directions
Sentence Reference Poster
10 black and white At Level worksheets
10 black and white Above Level worksheets

Great for whole class, small groups, language arts centers, word work, daily 5, guided reading, poetry notebooks, or homework.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • pic-2.jpg
  • pic-1.jpg
  • preview.jpg
  • Back-to-School.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

JPG, 209 KB

Slide1

Resource for Centers

jpg, 2 KB

pic-2

Resource for Centers

jpg, 4 KB

pic-1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades