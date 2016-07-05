No Prep Language Arts Center. Printable worksheets for building sentences: Back to school reinforces emergent reading and writing skills, such as concepts of print, sight word recognition, punctuation, and illustrating to represent sentences.
Differentiating is a breeze....leveled work is included!
Students use word tiles to build sentences about school : one sentence on each page. When done, they draw an illustration to match the sentence.
At Level worksheets include the sentence at the top of the page.
Above Level worksheets do not have the sentences printed. The students identify the word tiles, and put the words in order to make a sentence on their own.
Create a class book when all pages are complete.
You Will Get:
Directions
Sentence Reference Poster
10 black and white At Level worksheets
10 black and white Above Level worksheets
Great for whole class, small groups, language arts centers, word work, daily 5, guided reading, poetry notebooks, or homework.
