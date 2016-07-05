Ocean Building Sentences is a no Prep Language Arts Center. Just print and go. Printable worksheets for building sentences: reinforces emergent reading and writing skills, such as concepts of print, sight word recognition, punctuation, and illustrating to represent sentences. Great practice for retelling, running records, and leveled readers. Use as a supplemental to your science informational text unit.

Students use word tiles to build sentences about Ocean Animals: one fact on each page. When done, they draw an illustration to match the sentence.

At Level worksheets include the sentence at the top of the page.

Above Level worksheets do not have the sentences printed. The students identify the word tiles, and put the words in order to make a sentence on their own.

Packet Includes:
Directions
Ocean Character Reference Poster
11 At Level Building Sentences worksheets
11 Above Level worksheets

Great for whole class, small groups, language arts centers, word work, daily 5, guided reading, non-fiction science centers, or homework.

