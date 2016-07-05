Building sentences: Flowers and Plants is a no-prep language arts center that supports your science, non-fiction, lessons. Differentiate your centers in a breeze...leveled work is included!
Printable worksheet activities reinforce emergent reading and writing skills, such as concepts of print, sight word recognition, punctuation, and illustrating to represent sentences.
Students cut and paste word tiles to build sentences about flowers and plants: one sentence on each page. When done, they draw an illustration to match the sentence.
At Level worksheets include the sentence at the top of the page.
Above Level worksheets do not have the sentences printed. The students identify the word tiles, and put the words in order to make a sentence on their own.
Packet includes:
Cover Page
Directions
Full color Flower Sentences Reference Poster - all 10 sentences are on this page, and the students can use it as a reference.
10 black and white at level cut and paste worksheets
10 black and white above level cut and paste worksheets
