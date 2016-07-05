No Prep Language Arts Center. Just print and go!

Printable, leveled, worksheets for word work, building sentences: Spiders reinforces emergent reading and writing skills, such as concepts of print, sight word recognition, punctuation, and illustrating to represent sentences. Great supplemental to your science non-fiction, informational text unit.

Students use word tiles to build fact sentences about spiders : one fact on each page. When done, they draw an illustration to match the sentence.

At Level worksheets include the sentence at the top of the page.

Above Level worksheets do not have the sentences printed. The students identify the word tiles, and put the words in order to make a sentence on their own.

Create a class book when all pages are complete.

CONTENTS
Directions
10 Spider Facts Reference Poster
10 blackline worksheets - At level
10 blackline worksheets- Above level

