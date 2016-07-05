A fun, engaging, language arts center all about sports!



Your time is precious. With this activity, you have no prep work!

Printable worksheets for building sentences: reinforces emergent reading and writing skills, such as concepts of print, sight word recognition, punctuation, and illustrating to represent sentences. Great practice for retelling, fluency, and leveled readers.



Students cut and paste word tiles to build sentences about 11 different sports: one sentence on each page. When done, they draw an illustration to match the sentence. The sports include football, soccer, swimming, tennis, hockey, golf, dance, baseball, basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball.



At Level worksheets include the sentence at the top of the page.



Above Level worksheets do not have the sentences printed. The students identify the word tiles, and put the words in order to make a sentence on their own.



Packet includes:

Cover Page

Directions

A Sports Sentence Reference Poster (full color)

11 At Level building sentence worksheet pages - (blackline masters)

11 Above Level building sentence worksheet pages- (blackline masters)



Great for whole class, language arts and science centers, word work, morning work, interactive journals, or homework.

