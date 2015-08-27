**TOP 50 Products Seller**



**Wait! This item is part of the Ultimate Back to School Bundle! Check it out and save $4.50!**



Looking a fresh new way to help promote good behavior in your classroom? This Super Size Bulletin Board BINGO kit is just what you need! Your students will work extra hard to try and get a BINGO time and time again.



I have used this in my classroom for years with great success, and now you can too!



Will you base your board on good behavior? Following rules and/or procedures? Number of Reading Minutes as a class? Bringing/completing homework? Or, on all of these? The ways you can use this Super Size BINGO Board are limitless.



Included in this kit:

-Instructions/Suggestions for Use

-Super-Sized Bingo Board Pieces [30 pages]

-Bingo Markers (includes a blank for you to design your own)[6 pages]

-Bingo Call Cards [2 pages]

-Winning Shape Cards (includes a blank for you to design your own) [6 pages]

-"We Are Earning" sign [1 page]



I hope you enjoy using this Super Size Bulletin Board BINGO as much as I do!



Cheers,

MrHughes



Created by MrHughes



Keywords: Bingo, Bulletin Board, Super Size, Class Bingo, Large Bingo, Procedures, Discipline, Bulletin Board Set, Bulletin Board Kit, Class Management, Beginning of the Year, Fun



© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).