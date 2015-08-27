**TOP 50 Products Seller**
Looking a fresh new way to help promote good behavior in your classroom? This Super Size Bulletin Board BINGO kit is just what you need! Your students will work extra hard to try and get a BINGO time and time again.
I have used this in my classroom for years with great success, and now you can too!
Will you base your board on good behavior? Following rules and/or procedures? Number of Reading Minutes as a class? Bringing/completing homework? Or, on all of these? The ways you can use this Super Size BINGO Board are limitless.
Included in this kit:
-Instructions/Suggestions for Use
-Super-Sized Bingo Board Pieces [30 pages]
-Bingo Markers (includes a blank for you to design your own)[6 pages]
-Bingo Call Cards [2 pages]
-Winning Shape Cards (includes a blank for you to design your own) [6 pages]
-"We Are Earning" sign [1 page]
I hope you enjoy using this Super Size Bulletin Board BINGO as much as I do!
