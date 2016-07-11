BUNDLE

This bundle includes 18 puzzles to keep your students counting. Includes numbers: 1-10 , 11-20 , 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71-80, 81-90, 91-100, 101-110, 111-120.
Themes include 3 major holidays, back to school, and lots of other subjects found in the primary grades. . Different levels are included to allow for differentiation in your classroom. Print them as your students reach each level. You can print, laminate, and cut the strips. Each card is divided into 10 strips. Students put the puzzles into correct number order. I've included a blank template that can be used as a mat to arrange the pieces. You can also simply print and allow students to glue them to the template and have the picture to keep.

