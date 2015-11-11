BUNDLE Founding of the Nation (U.S. History) Common-Core Aligned!
This purchase includes everything you will need to teach a 13 day Unit: "Founding of the Nation" for secondary U.S. History
</>This purchase includes:
1) 13-day DAILY UNIT plan
2) Unit - “Pictures in Preview” PowerPoint
3) 2-page Unit Introduction Handout (standards, essential questions and vocabulary terms, extra credit films)
4) Extra Credit Film Questions handout
5) Causes of the American Revolution EKG Timeline Activity
6) Founding of the Nation PowerPoint Lecture
7) Weaknesses of the Articles of Confederation Activity
8)Debates and Compromises of the Constitution Activity
9) Federalist v Anti-Federalist Group Project
10)The Constitution Lecture
11)Marbury and Madison PowerPoint Lecture
12)McCulloch v Maryland Lecture
13)First Amendment Freedom of Religion
14)TEST Founding of the Nation
All products include all necessary power points, worksheets, handouts, links to film clips, lesson plans, etc.
Created: Nov 11, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
