This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color and number in a fun, seasonal way! The book has 10 pages. The student will match the corresponding pictures to identify the amount and name each item. The text has coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A

Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4

Understand the relationship between numbers and quantities; connect counting to cardinality.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A

When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5

Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.