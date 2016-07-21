This packet contains an adapted recipe units for a fun Spring Themed cooking activity! Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!



Included in this resource:

- visual recipe

- written recipe

- visual comprehension activity

- written comprehension activity

- communication visuals and storage board

- sequencing cards



You are sure to engage your students with this fun & seasonal activities! This is differentiated for all levels!