Burns and Skin Pathology PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Burns and Skin Pathology is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the Integumentary System.
There are 20 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:
Burns (3 Slides: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Degree)
Skin Grafting
Three Types of Disorders
Degenerative Skin Disorders
Melanoma
Moles
Freckles
Sebaceous Hyperplasia
Syringomas
Psoriasis
Vitiligo (2 Slides)
Eczema
Cystic Fibrosis
Infectious Skin Disorders
Impetigo
Ringworm
Furuncle (A Boil)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
