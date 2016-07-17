A double-sided worksheet for By the Shores of Silver Lake, as published in Houghton and Mifflin Reading 4, that tri-folds into a pamphlet.



Its being offered as a free sample. Comprehension foldable are available for all of the main selections in Houghton Mifflin Reading 4. The other foldable worksheets have an additonal page of activities so the teacher can choose the one that bets fits the needs of their students.



This free sample includes an illustration section, a vocabulary practice (10 words), a crossword puzzle, comprehension questions (3), a write a synopsis section and a 5 star review/recommendation section.



An instruction page and answer key are included.