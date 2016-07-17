Free
Downloaded 18 times
Viewed 96 times
A double-sided worksheet for By the Shores of Silver Lake, as published in Houghton and Mifflin Reading 4, that tri-folds into a pamphlet.
Its being offered as a free sample. Comprehension foldable are available for all of the main selections in Houghton Mifflin Reading 4. The other foldable worksheets have an additonal page of activities so the teacher can choose the one that bets fits the needs of their students.
This free sample includes an illustration section, a vocabulary practice (10 words), a crossword puzzle, comprehension questions (3), a write a synopsis section and a 5 star review/recommendation section.
An instruction page and answer key are included.
Free
Downloaded 18 times
Viewed 96 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 22%
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82