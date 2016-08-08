C'est-moi-10-questions

How I plan to use 10 questions
I am using 10 questions as a warm-up activity for my
Grade 4 and 5 French classes. I will change my questions
on a monthly basis. In order to develop fluency and
pronunciation, I will model how to say the questions for the first week and then gradually release the responsibility to my students. The questions I am using will be centered around the units we are exploring as well as personal information that the students are able to share (ie. Age, birthday, nationality).
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
