C'est-moi-10-questions

How I plan to use 10 questions



I am using 10 questions as a warm-up activity for my

Grade 4 and 5 French classes. I will change my questions

on a monthly basis. In order to develop fluency and

pronunciation, I will model how to say the questions for the first week and then gradually release the responsibility to my students. The questions I am using will be centered around the units we are exploring as well as personal information that the students are able to share (ie. Age, birthday, nationality).