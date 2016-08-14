This set includes 4 CAFÉ (Daily 5) Centers, Wall, and Bulletin Board Signs (Comprehension, Accuracy, Fluency, and Expand Vocabulary) in a Red Chalkboard and Curly Frames Theme. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Seasons, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, more Daily 5 Posters, IPICK/EEKK/Three Ways to Read a Book, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
This product was inspired by "The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades" by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser (The 2 Sisters).
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Red Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme) by is licensed under a .
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
Other resources by this author
Colors PowerPoint Presentation Fun/Colorful Words/Pictures (Expandable)
- (1)
- $2.75
6+1 Writing Traits Anchor Charts Signs/Posters (Purple Chevron)
- (0)
- $2.00
Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Posters/Signs (Black Chalkboard/Curly Frames Theme)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
Ugly Duckling talk for writing story and story map reception year 1 year 2 KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23