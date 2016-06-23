This set includes 4 CAFÉ (Daily 5) Centers, Wall, and Bulletin Board Signs (Comprehension, Accuracy, Fluency, and Expand Vocabulary) in a Camo Theme. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.

Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Seasons, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, more Daily 5 Posters, IPICK/EEKK/Three Ways to Read a Book, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!

This product was inspired by "The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades" by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser (The 2 Sisters).



Cafe Daily 5 Bulletin Board Signs (Art Deco Turquoise and Black) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Daily-5-(Five)-CAFE-Posters-(Art-Deco-Turquoise-Black).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 921 KB

Daily-5-(Five)-CAFE-Posters-(Art-Deco-Turquoise-Black)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades