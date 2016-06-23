This set includes four CAFÉ (Daily 5) posters (Comprehension, Accuracy, Fluency, Expand Vocabulary) in a vibrant and fun zebra theme with hot pink lettering. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life. They can also be used in PowerPoint presentations and other computer-based applications.



This product was inspired by "The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades" by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser (The 2 Sisters).





CAFE Daily 5 (Five) Posters (Zebra/Hot Pink Themed) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .

