Need a way to spice up a place value lesson with your students?
This is a fun activity that I have used for years to make teaching a kind of boring topic fun. The kids will gasp and giggle with delight the first time they reveal the answers to the code words and messages. My kids liked them so much they asked me to make a second page of them! I hope your students enjoy them, too.
How to use:
Have students answer the expanded form equation in standard form. Then they type the digits of the answer in a calculator and turn it upside down. If done correctly, the digits should make a word or phrase.
For example:
30,000 + 5,000 + 6 = 35,006
On a calculator upside down = goose
