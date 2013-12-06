Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 97 times
A record breaking 12,000 members of the public attended the 2011 Festival of Ideas. Nearly 190 events took place over twelve days and there was a chance to get involved in everything from a circus skills workshop to debates on current affairs issues. Check out everything you missed in this short video!
The Festival of Ideas celebrates the arts, humanities and social sciences with hundreds of free workshops, talks and film screenings. It is organised by the University of Cambridge. The next Festival of Ideas will take place between the 24 October - 4 November 2012.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 97 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
Introduction to Sociology - Introduction Unit L1/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS) . ...
- (7)
- $7.03
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Introduction Unit - GCSE Sociology (12 Lessons!)
This 12-lesson unit is designed for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for both AQA and EDUQAS/WJEC) All of the lessons have been prof...
- 12 Resources
- 20% off$28.16$22.53
New resources
godwin86
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
This is a fully resources assessment lesson designed to assess learning for the Research Methods section of the GCSE Sociology course. The assessme...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Assessment Lesson - Introduction Unit L10/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS). S...
- (5)
- $7.03
godwin86
GCSE Sociology: An Overview - Introduction Unit L8/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS). S...
- (4)
- $7.03
Updated resources
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
International Women's Day Bundle
A bundle of activities for using on International Women’s Day or during Women’s History Month this March. The bundle contains: International Women’...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
BUNDLE
aj0797
ALEVEL REVISION PACK , HISTORY AND SOCIOLOGY
ALEVEL REVISION PACK , HISTORY AND SOCIOLOGY
- 7 Resources
- $11.27