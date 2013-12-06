A record breaking 12,000 members of the public attended the 2011 Festival of Ideas. Nearly 190 events took place over twelve days and there was a chance to get involved in everything from a circus skills workshop to debates on current affairs issues. Check out everything you missed in this short video!

The Festival of Ideas celebrates the arts, humanities and social sciences with hundreds of free workshops, talks and film screenings. It is organised by the University of Cambridge. The next Festival of Ideas will take place between the 24 October - 4 November 2012.