Can you Save the Roman Republic? Problems of Expansion Student Assignment
BACKGROUND.
You have already studied Rome, and have some background knowledge on the Roman Republic. You now should be able to understand that when Rome conquers other territories, they bring back captives to serve as slaves for Roman citizens. You should also know that criminals and debtors are used in the arena as gladiators, and typically die. The Roman Republic suffered governmental problems that ultimately led to the end of the Republic.
TASK:
The Romans did attempt reforms. However, they were unsuccessful. Your task is to Reform the Roman Republic by correcting some of Rome’s major problems during the Roman Republic and save the Republic!
Directions:
Imagine yourself as a Roman consul. You have some power, but you are not a God. You must obey the will of the people, keep the rich happy, and still save Rome from self-destruction. As elected consuls, leaders of government, your job is to discuss and solve three major problems facing the Republic.
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
