This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color and quantity. The book has 7 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 14 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - How Many? and What Color? This is a great way to work on question answering with students with less verbal skills!



The colors in this book are turquoise, lime green, pink and orange! Great for students who have already mastered the primary colors to expand their color vocabulary and increase skill complexity! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!