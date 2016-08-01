This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color and quantity. The book has 7 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 14 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - How Many? and What Color? This is a great way to work on question answering.



The colors in this book are turquoise, lime green, pink and orange! Great for students who have already mastered the primary colors to expand their color vocabulary and increase skill complexity!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic color sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern. This book is fun and engaging!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A

When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5

Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.