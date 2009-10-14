Cardboard bugs

Free
4.37 customer reviews
Downloaded 3159 times
Viewed 3599 times
Cardboard bug pp’s good for KS3 art and design. Topics also included: man made person made.
Free
4.37 customer reviews
Downloaded 3159 times
Viewed 3599 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 14, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Kaza2cov
Natural Disasters
Key steps challenge on natural disasters.
- (9)
- FREE
Kaza2cov
Homophones; comparative and superlative; verbs
Basic English resources.
- (29)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
panda1984
Teesha Moore research page
This research page is based on the mixed media artist Teesha Moore, I currently use it as part of my year 10 identity project. The project looks at...
- (0)
- $7.04
jono1701
Manga Scheme of Work
A Scheme of Work to introduce pupils to the art of Manga
- (6)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
rvevans88
African Art Resources
A range of resources to begin a phase of lessons with ks3 / ks4 students. Gridded drawings from historical African masks, fact sheet to support ini...
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
New resources
Donlevya
Day of the Dead Mask/Skull Design
Here you will find some work for after an introduction into Mexican Day of the Dead. A worksheet, using simple pattern and basic colour theory (war...
- (1)
- FREE
adamkempart
Abstract Art - Project Starter and Inspiration
This is a presentation I use for the start of an Abstract project with Year 12 AS Fine Art Students. The presentation details current abstract arti...
- (2)
- FREE
kellyhew1
Blooms Questioning in Art
A great resource to utilise questioning in art. Add your own questions to the palette. The learners should throw an object of your choosing (I use ...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
panda1984
Teesha Moore research page
This research page is based on the mixed media artist Teesha Moore, I currently use it as part of my year 10 identity project. The project looks at...
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
rvevans88
African Art Resources
A range of resources to begin a phase of lessons with ks3 / ks4 students. Gridded drawings from historical African masks, fact sheet to support ini...
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
rvevans88
MARCOS ROMÁN Art Annotation / Planning sheet
Worksheet to support critical analysis and annotation for literacy within art lessons. works well as a homework sheet for students to take home, be...
- (0)
- $2.82