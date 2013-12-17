The RSC hosted a play at the Chemistry Centre for school students called If Chloe Can..., based on a book by Esther McVey MP.

Performed by the National Youth Theatre, the play showcases women who have overcome challenges to have successful careers, and is designed to encourage and motivate young females to raise their career aspirations. For this performance, the play has been adapted to include female role models who have careers in science.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 17, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades