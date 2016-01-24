Three thematic units for beginners. Each one 8 pages long. The vocabulary is easy and culture is rich. Entirely in the target language. Please click on Preview above to read all three units.



Unit 1. Carlos V

Teach the family with Carlos V' family. We have all done different versions of family trees in class. Here is the family tree of Charles V. Introduce his grandparents, Isabel and Ferdinand, the Catholic kings. Compare his family to your own and practice the vocabulary of the family. One of the neat exercises is a map of Charles V's world to practice the names of the languages then spoken.



Unit 2. Cortés y Moctezuma.

A fun way to do animals and foods. The animals of the Old World! The foods of the New World! Today we cannot imagine Europe without tomatoes or the American west without cattle! And what about those invisible animals, the viruses and bacteria that killed the indigenous population? Only through content based units can you transmit so much information and promote culture understanding with simple vocabulary and beginner grammar.



Unit 3. Simon Bolívar

Teach the vocabulary of the house with Bolivar's home. His house had a large room to pray and an area for the animals. There were two dining rooms but only one small bathroom. Compare this house with your own. This is authentic cultural information! All in the target language.



Includes:



1. Subject matter: family and empire; New and Old Worlds; independence

2. Vocabulary: family; plants and animals, house

3. Grammar: posessive adjectives; tener; ¿dónde? ¿qué?

4. Oral practice: family; domestic and wild animals; house

5. Homework: tree of royal families; animals of two worlds

6. Internet: key words for Net search

7. Model tests and teacher's guide



I loved doing these units with my students because I was able to integrate basic vocabulary and grammar through the context. The students were interested in the content. They empathized with Carlos V melded family, were surprised by both the chapel and the tiny bathroom in Bolivar´s house and liked the foods of the Americas.