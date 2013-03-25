Free
Carlo Carra - on futurist painting art and life. His collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils. But also for teachers in art education; they can read and learn from the artist Carra himself, by his quotes and stories.
Carra was an involved artist in dynamic Italian Futurism. He was strongly fascinated by moving masses; he had a lot of sympathy for the anarchist movement. Several paintings of Carra were inspired by this motif of moving masses, like his famous painting 'The Funeral of the Anarchist Galli' in 1911 illustrates very well.
Later in his life Carra became ultra-nationalist and joined after 1918 even Italian fascism.
After World War 1. he began to deal with form, along with the painter-artist in those days, De Chirico.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
