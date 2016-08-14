Cartesian Coordinates: Find the Distance Notes and Practice is a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students use the guided notes for learning about finding distances on the Cartesian coordinate system both algebraically and graphically. Practice problems for finding the distance both graphically and algebraically included. These notebook pages address common core standard: 6.G.A.3.
A great addition to your middle school math curriculum and for differentiation.
