Cartesian Coordinates: Find the Distance Notes and Practice is a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks. Students use the guided notes for learning about finding distances on the Cartesian coordinate system both algebraically and graphically. Practice problems for finding the distance both graphically and algebraically included. These notebook pages address common core standard: 6.G.A.3.

A great addition to your middle school math curriculum and for differentiation.

Great with
- Cartesian Coordinates: Find the Distance Practice and Review
- Cartesian Coordinates: Map Distances and coordinates mini-project


Also available in a $$ saving Cartesian Coordinate Bundle of Notes, Practice and Project

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cartesian-coordinates_find-the-distance_intro.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 2 MB

Cartesian-coordinates_find-the-distance_intro

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 23%

Bundle

Cartesian Coordinates: Notes, Practice, Project Resource Bundle

$17.00

Categories & Grades