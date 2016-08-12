Cartesian Coordinates Practice and Review is a fun way to engage students in the practice and review of points on a cartesian coordiante system (CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.6.NS.C.8.).

One set of cards has a point and its coordinate; the other has matching graphs. Students look for the graph that matches the coordinates. Great for scavenger hunts, concentration and more. Suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.

You can read about how I have used these cards in a two-part series on the blog .

SAVE as part of the 6th grade number system bundle #2 which includes 6 number system practice sets on different topics or
in 6th Grade Geometry Practice and Review Bundle

Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center
- Host a scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game
- Play the classic game of concentration
- Individual student practice and review
- Individual student assessment

Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 word problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key

