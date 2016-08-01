Categorizing is an essential skills that teaches organization, vocabulary, discrimination, and more. The basic category cards work on a identifying a wide range of categories including more advanced categories such as vehicles, tools, cleaning supplies, furniture, and more. The What Doesn't Belong cards include a prompt for the student to identify why the item doesn't belong. This critical skill of being able to compare and contrast and then explain your rationale is key!
This resource is perfect for independent work, centers, guided practice, or partner work!
Included in this resource:
- 72 Name the Category Cards
- 72 What Doesn't Belong Cards
- Coordinating Worksheets for both sets
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.B
Demonstrate understanding of frequently occurring verbs and adjectives by relating them to their opposites (antonyms).
Instructions for setup are included. The task card label specifically identifies the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
