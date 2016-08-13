This resource / lesson has been repeatedly graded as outstanding by Ofsted, LEA advisors and SLT.



This is a simple continuum / living graph exercise that get's students to review how popular were the the reign's of James and Charles I as the prelude to deciding which was the most cause of the English Civil War.



In stage one, students complete the mapping exercise on the continuum / living graph by sticking the folded up statements / events onto the continuum. In stage two, they then review the statements with highlighters or different coloured pens and then colour code each event to help them whether they were a financial (money), religious or political cause of the English Civil War.



In stage 3, in the plenary they have to decide looking over the coloured statements, which factor was the most important cause of the Civil War.



Finally. either for homework or in the next lesson, students then use the headings and what they have learnt / reviewed to write an essay / assessment on what were the causes of the English Civil War?



In terms of differentiation, I have two separate versions of the card sorts, but you can always delete or add to them depending upon the ability of your students.



For timings, I have included my lesson plan. This lesson works and can be used alongside any main stream textbook or even the Boardworks PowerPoint which I wrote and designed. This lesson can be used with any age group 11 to 18. It is my favourite lesson and possibly one of the simplest and strategically clever one stop do for a lesson observation. You simply let them get on with it whilst you call out the timings, whilst facilitating the lesson.



