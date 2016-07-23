Martin Luther King, Jr. – Celebrating MLK Activity Pack: Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month with a fun word search, coloring page, writing response, and drawing activity in the classroom or at home!



What you’ll get:



• Word search (and answer key)—Words are hidden up, down, and diagonally…and forwards and backwards! Have your students search every which way!

• MLK response sheet (unique front and back versions for two-sided printing)—Get students thinking by responding to the question, “Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream for Americans. What was it? What did he do to spread this message and make change?”

• ”I Have a Dream” speech bubble printable (with and without drawing guides)—What are your students’ dreams? Find out by having them fill in the speech bubble with them! Differentiate this activity by allowing students to use sentences, keywords, and drawings. Students can then draw their self portrait by either filling in the face outline or drawing themselves from scratch!

• MLK coloring page—Great for early finishers or as a take-home activity!



Files are provided in a zipped folder that contains individual PDFs—select which ones you want to use and print!



Love this MLK activity pack? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Enjoy!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!