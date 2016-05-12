Cell Organelles: These cell organelles cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while learning about cell organelles. Playing directions and folding Directions (with pictures) are Included.



There are 3 different versions, each in color and black and white

Cell Organelles Vocabulary:

Golgi, Rough ER, Central Vacuole, Chloroplast, Nucleus, Lysosome, Ribosome, Mitochondria

1. Students identify the vocabulary term from the picture

2. Students Identify the vocabulary term from the description

3. Students create their own description for the vocabulary term





***** Do a search for my other Cootie Catchers in the folllowing topics: *****

Space Science:

♦ Comets, Meteors, & Asteroids

♦ Constellations

♦ Eclipses

♦ Life Cycles of Stars

♦ Moon Phases

♦ Planets

♦ Solar System and Space

♦ Clouds

♦ Earthquakes & Plate Tectonics

♦ Erosion

♦ Fossils

♦ Layers of the Atmosphere

♦ Layers of the Earth

♦ Landforms

♦ Natural Disasters

♦ Natural Resources

♦ Rock Cycle

♦ Rocks and Minerals

♦ Seasons

♦ Soil

♦ Volcanoes

♦ Water Cycle

♦ Weather



Life Science:

♦ Animal Adaptations

♦ Biomes

♦ Cell Organelles

♦ Classification and Taxonomy

♦ Ecosystems

♦ Evolution

♦ Food Web

♦ Habitats

♦ Human Body

♦ Life Cycles

♦ Photosynthesis

♦ Plants

♦ Six Kingdoms of Life



Physical Science:

♦ Atomic Structure

♦ Circuits

♦ Element Compound and Mixture

♦ Force and Motion

♦ Forms of Energy

♦ Light Energy

♦ Magnets

♦ Reflection and Refraction

♦ Scientific Method

♦ Simple Machines

♦ Sound Energy

♦ States of Matter

♦ Thermal Energy

♦ Waves