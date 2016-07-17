“ The cell theory poster postcards activity” is design to help you teach and reinforce the concept of the development of the Cell Theory. Your students will have the change to read the informative, list the scientist’s contributions in a graphic organizer, write-down the information in the postcards, cut out and glue the postcards in the cell theory timeline template and create a Timeline poster showing the chronological order of these scientists and their contributions to the cell theory.
Main contributors to the Cell theory: -Zacharias Jansen
-Robert Hooke
-Anton van Leeuwenhoek
-Robert Brown
- Matthias Schleiden
-Theodor Schwann
-Rudolf Virchow

Materials: - Copy of this handout
-Glue
-Scissors
-Markers- optional

