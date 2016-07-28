Thank you for purchasing this resource. This interactive notebook for Cells is a fun classroom resource that is aligned to the New Next Generation Science Standards. This resource does not require a textbook as all of the notes are included. Students are required to read the information and then create foldables and other products that they will draw and stick into their interactive note books. This resource acts as its own notebook. Students can complete the activities on the back of the previous pages, or if they wish incorporate it into their own spiral notebooks.



This resource covers the characteristics of life, The structure and function of cells, specialized cells, How living things sense their surroundings, Body systems and organization within living things, Exploring the anatomy of a frog, a frog dissection and project ideas that are aligned to the new next generation science standards, each project includes a grading rubric and guide to the standards that are covered. There are also 2 quizzes with answer keys, that test the characteristics of life and cell structure and function.



KEYWORDS: NGSS, cells, cell biology, cell parts, characteristics of life, specialized cells