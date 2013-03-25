Free
Paul Cezanne, his artist quotes on painting art and life story. His collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils. But also for teachers in art education; they can read and learn from Cezanne himself - the artist who became the bridge between French Impressionism and Cubism.
Cézanne was creating at first in and later outside the Impressionist approach of painting. He learned a lot of his years with Pissarro - the most impressionist painter of all Impressionists! But after this period Cezanne went his own individual way, as his quotes describe - they reveal for all his very intimate relation with landscape and with Nature.
Cezanne painted only French landscape, in Aix de Provence, and frequently Le Mont St. Victoire - in open air. He broke with colordivisionism painting technique of the Impressionism style because Form became most important to him. That's why the influence of Paul Cezanne's art, writings and sayings got such a strong impact on the early Cubists Picasso and Braque.
Cezanne painted also many still-life's and portraits.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
Created: Mar 25, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
