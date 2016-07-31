Character Education may be the most important thing we impart to our students because it can have an effect on the very person they become. This Character Education Set has been created to help teach, reinforce, and reward 13 important traits. *This resource was created with US spelling.
Traits included:
Caring
Citizenship
Cooperation
Considerate
Fairness
Friendship
Generosity
Honesty
Perseverance
Respect
Responsibility
Sharing
Trustworthy
This resource offers:
Character Posters in color and line art
Book suggestions for each trait
Activity suggestions to help students practice each trait
Writing/Picture paper for students to share how they can
demonstrate each trait
Community Circle discussion suggestions
Certificate for each trait in color and line art
I hope you find this resource will save you time and help you make character education part of your weekly plans. If you find it to be a valuable resource, your comments are appreciated. If you have a question or suggestion, please contact me at ResourceRanch@gmail.com
Happy Teaching!
Rhonda
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
