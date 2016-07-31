Character Education may be the most important thing we impart to our students because it can have an effect on the very person they become. This Character Education Set has been created to help teach, reinforce, and reward 13 important traits. *This resource was created with US spelling.



Traits included:

Caring

Citizenship

Cooperation

Considerate

Fairness

Friendship

Generosity

Honesty

Perseverance

Respect

Responsibility

Sharing

Trustworthy



This resource offers:

Character Posters in color and line art

Book suggestions for each trait

Activity suggestions to help students practice each trait

Writing/Picture paper for students to share how they can

demonstrate each trait

Community Circle discussion suggestions

Certificate for each trait in color and line art



I hope you find this resource will save you time and help you make character education part of your weekly plans. If you find it to be a valuable resource, your comments are appreciated. If you have a question or suggestion, please contact me at ResourceRanch@gmail.com



Happy Teaching!

Rhonda