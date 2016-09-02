We all know that as teachers we are responsible for teaching the standards. But we are also responsible for teaching life skills/character education. This teacher guide for class meetings is a complete curriculum for upper elementary and middle school classrooms. It includes the following 13 units:
Respect
Empathy & Compassion
Tolerance
Responsibility & Self-Discipline
Cooperation & Teamwork
Honesty & Integrity
Curiosity
Creativity
Appreciation
Enthusiasm
Commitment & Perseverance
Confidence
Independence
Each unit contains:
-an essential question
-pre-survey
-discussion questions
-quotes to discuss
-a weekly character challenge
-real world scenerio connections
-role models from the world
-language arts connection
-literature lists
-links to multimedia videos
-activity lesson plans
-student reflection piece
Great for International Baccalaureate Schools because it includes the IB Attitudes!
Sep 2, 2016
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2016
Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Body and mind
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Personal, social and health education / About you
- Personal, social and health education / Diversity
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Understanding the world / Friends
- Understanding the world / People and communities
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
- Whole school / Bullying
