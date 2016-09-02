We all know that as teachers we are responsible for teaching the standards. But we are also responsible for teaching life skills/character education. This teacher guide for class meetings is a complete curriculum for upper elementary and middle school classrooms. It includes the following 13 units:



Respect

Empathy & Compassion

Tolerance

Responsibility & Self-Discipline

Cooperation & Teamwork

Honesty & Integrity

Curiosity

Creativity

Appreciation

Enthusiasm

Commitment & Perseverance

Confidence

Independence



Each unit contains:

-an essential question

-pre-survey

-discussion questions

-quotes to discuss

-a weekly character challenge

-real world scenerio connections

-role models from the world

-language arts connection

-literature lists

-links to multimedia videos

-activity lesson plans

-student reflection piece



Great for International Baccalaureate Schools because it includes the IB Attitudes!