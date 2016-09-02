We all know that as teachers we are responsible for teaching the standards. But we are also responsible for teaching life skills/character education. This teacher guide for class meetings is a complete curriculum for upper elementary and middle school classrooms. It includes the following 13 units:

Respect
Empathy & Compassion
Tolerance
Responsibility & Self-Discipline
Cooperation & Teamwork
Honesty & Integrity
Curiosity
Creativity
Appreciation
Enthusiasm
Commitment & Perseverance
Confidence
Independence

Each unit contains:
-an essential question
-pre-survey
-discussion questions
-quotes to discuss
-a weekly character challenge
-real world scenerio connections
-role models from the world
-language arts connection
-literature lists
-links to multimedia videos
-activity lesson plans
-student reflection piece

Great for International Baccalaureate Schools because it includes the IB Attitudes!

$10.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Character-Ed.-Guide-2.0.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 3 MB

Character-Ed.-Guide-2.0

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades