Character Education Notecards



Created in response to my popular Character Education Posters , this set of 15 notecards is perfect to engage your students in cultivating a positive classroom community. These cards print two to a page and can be written for students by students or teachers. There are 30 cards total (15 full color and 15 black line for coloring).



Included in this product:

15 motivational character educations notecards to print and display send home with students. The traits covered are:

Kindness

Citizenship

Caring

Fairness

Balance

Reflection

Responsibility

Respect

Risk Taking

Open-Mindedness

Principle

Communication

Thinking

Knowledge

Inquiry

*Also included: black line coloring versions of the same quotes.



To use this product:

Print the page (cardstock is great, but regular copy paper works well too). Cut on the light gray line. Fold, write a note inside, and deliver!