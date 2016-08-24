Character Education Notecards
Created in response to my popular Character Education Posters , this set of 15 notecards is perfect to engage your students in cultivating a positive classroom community. These cards print two to a page and can be written for students by students or teachers. There are 30 cards total (15 full color and 15 black line for coloring).
Included in this product:
15 motivational character educations notecards to print and display send home with students. The traits covered are:
Kindness
Citizenship
Caring
Fairness
Balance
Reflection
Responsibility
Respect
Risk Taking
Open-Mindedness
Principle
Communication
Thinking
Knowledge
Inquiry
*Also included: black line coloring versions of the same quotes.
To use this product:
Print the page (cardstock is great, but regular copy paper works well too). Cut on the light gray line. Fold, write a note inside, and deliver!
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
