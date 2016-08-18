Are you looking for an impressive art project to display at Open House, Parent-Teacher Conferences, or any day of the week? Then this lesson is for you!



This product is a tremendously fun Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project. A dodecahedron is any polyhedron with twelve flat faces. Students will complete twelve reading and writing extension activities for the novel Charlotte’s Web and then construct the dodecahedron by solving a farm puzzle!



This lesson features clipart/fonts from Lettering Delights, Scrappin Doodles, Creative Clips Digital Clipart, Lindy du Plessis, Croft's Classroom, Ink n Little Things, Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah Designs, and Melonheadz.



Interest Level: Grades Three through Six

Reading Level: Grade Equivalent Four

Lexile Measure: 680L

Guided Reading: R



Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project

*Story Sequence – Important Events

*Fact and Opinion

*Charlotte – Habitat, Diet, & Appearance

*Fern’s Imagination – Writing Prompt

*Visualizing

*Sketch It – Vocabulary Words

*Words in a Web – Writing Prompt

*Zuckerman’s Famous Pig – Making Words

*The County Fair – Five Senses

*Interesting Character

*A True Friend – Writing Prompt

*Life Lesson – Story Message



