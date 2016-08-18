Are you looking for an impressive art project to display at Open House, Parent-Teacher Conferences, or any day of the week? Then this lesson is for you!

This product is a tremendously fun Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project. A dodecahedron is any polyhedron with twelve flat faces. Students will complete twelve reading and writing extension activities for the novel Charlotte’s Web and then construct the dodecahedron by solving a farm puzzle!

This lesson features clipart/fonts from Lettering Delights, Scrappin Doodles, Creative Clips Digital Clipart, Lindy du Plessis, Croft’s Classroom, Ink n Little Things, Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah Designs, and Melonheadz.

Interest Level: Grades Three through Six
Reading Level: Grade Equivalent Four
Lexile Measure: 680L
Guided Reading: R

Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project
*Story Sequence – Important Events
*Fact and Opinion
*Charlotte – Habitat, Diet, & Appearance
*Fern’s Imagination – Writing Prompt
*Visualizing
*Sketch It – Vocabulary Words
*Words in a Web – Writing Prompt
*Zuckerman’s Famous Pig – Making Words
*The County Fair – Five Senses
*Interesting Character
*A True Friend – Writing Prompt
*Life Lesson – Story Message

Happy Learning!

Renee Smalley

