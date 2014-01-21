Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 80 times
In this video from Nottingham Science contains some extra footage of them chemical garden.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 80 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 21, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NottinghamScience
Computer Game Designer: Day in the Life
In this video from Nottingham Science we meet Steve Bennett who is lead designer on a computer game called Football Superstars.
- (1)
- FREE
NottinghamScience
Bees in Lime Trees at Nottingham
In this video from Nottingham Science Markus our tree expert is at it again - this time exploring a bee-covered Lime Tree within the University of ...
- (1)
- FREE
NottinghamScience
James Clewitt - PhD Thesis
In this video from Nottingham Science James Clewett is nearing the end of physics PhD - but first he must finish writing his thesis and endure a dr...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
david_worden
Unit 1.3-1.4 - Atomic structure Booklet
Originally designed to accompany BTEC qualification. Could easily be used for AEN students to guide them through basic atomic structure theory and ...
- (8)
- $5.63
New resources
sarah.ellum
WJEC AS 1.1 Formulae & Equations UNIT
WJEC Chemistry 1.1 Formulae & Equations UNIT of WORK Full unit of work Booklet with examples, worksheets Powerpoint Worked examples, questions ...
- (1)
- FREE
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
polarity24
Chemical Equilibria Kp
An A-Level Chemistry resource on calculating Kp (gaseous equilibria.) Requires students to calculate Kp using mole fractions and partial pressure. ...
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
SALE
polarity24
Chemical Equilibria Kc
A-Level Chemistry equilibria calculations on Kc. Targeted at the AQA syllabus but suitable for any syllabus. The worksheet is differentiated with e...
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
SALE
polarity24
Thermal decomposition of carbonates and nitrates (group 1 and 2)
This A-Level Chemistry resource is about the thermal decomposition of the group 1 and 2 nitrates and carbonates. There are ten sections, each secti...
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11