Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 117 times
Chemistry Career Profile #3
In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry we take a look at how from drug discovery and water treatment to making hair dyes and chocolate, a degree in the chemical sciences can lead to a huge range of career options.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 117 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
RSCLearnChemistry
Starters for Ten
A selection of teacher resources to start chemistry lessons of difficult topics encountered by 14-18 year olds.
- (42)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Problem based practical activities
A collection of 10 practical activities where students apply their understanding of a concept to devise a solution to a 'real-life&' scenario.
- (15)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Chromatography of leaves experiment
Most leaves are green due to chlorophyll. This substance is important in photosynthesis (the process by which plants make their food). In this expe...
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Taylaj42
Bloodborne Pathogen Training PowerPoint Presentation
In this highly engaging, visual, and interactive PowerPoint you will learn everything regarding Bloodborne Pathogens and Laboratory Safety. This pr...
- (0)
- $3.00
CPGWilliams
Over 35 different revision ideas for yr11!
A resource I use with my yr11 classes. I send it home in the form of a booklet and go through it in class as well. It has loads of ideas as well as...
- (0)
- $4.23
gdking
Final GCSE term motivation
I have a low ability GCSE class this year and I really wanted to hit home with how important it is to use the remaining class revision time wisely....
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
ktinnams
STEM in tutor time
These resources are short presentations to promote engagement and discussion about science, technology, engineering and maths careers. They are int...
- (2)
- FREE
TESGA
Guide to careers in the oil & gas industry
A guide to career opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Produced by the Oil and Gas Academy. (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths)
- (1)
- FREE
TESGA
True Snowboards: STEM Focus
This STEMNET guide looks at the STEM knowledge required in the making of a snowboard - from graphic design, to engineering, maths and science. (Sci...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
abpischools
International Women's Day Assembly/Lesson Plan adaptable to Key stage 3, 4 or 5
Produced by the ABPI, this adaptable assembly / lesson plan includes practical objectives and challenges for classes ranging from key stage 3, 4 an...
- (0)
- FREE
Bankler
STEM Directory
I've put together a spreadsheet containing a list of companies, organisations and charities that provide resources, events, programmes and competit...
- (0)
- FREE
Taylaj42
Bloodborne Pathogen Training PowerPoint Presentation
In this highly engaging, visual, and interactive PowerPoint you will learn everything regarding Bloodborne Pathogens and Laboratory Safety. This pr...
- (0)
- $3.00